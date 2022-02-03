$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $8.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.

Shares of J stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.95. 505,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,104. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

