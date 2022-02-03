Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ALGT traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.14. The stock had a trading volume of 264,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,057. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.42 and a 200 day moving average of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $100,391.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,727 shares of company stock valued at $300,999. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 18.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

