M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share.

M/I Homes stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.98. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $47.36 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 32.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 84.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 89,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.