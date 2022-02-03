Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.00. 4,288,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,974. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.02. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $6,642,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $2,000,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatrace stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.