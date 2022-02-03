Zacks: Analysts Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report $11.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.42 billion and the highest is $12.55 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $10.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $50.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.13 billion to $51.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $51.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.51 billion to $52.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,052,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,196. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

