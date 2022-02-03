ETHA Lend (ETHA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $628,303.00

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. ETHA Lend has a total market capitalization of $566,549.30 and $628,303.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHA Lend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ETHA Lend has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00043604 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00114594 BTC.

ETHA Lend Coin Profile

ETHA Lend is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend . The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

ETHA Lend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHA Lend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHA Lend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHA Lend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

