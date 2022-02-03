Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE KEN traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.38. 45,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,704. Kenon has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.2%. This is a boost from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Kenon by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Kenon by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 111,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Kenon by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kenon during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenon during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.