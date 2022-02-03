Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Down 16.5% in January

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 607,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NYSE CHMI traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,322. The firm has a market cap of $140.74 million, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 52.23% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 385.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 92,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 27.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 64.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 27.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

