$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.47. Simmons First National posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

SFNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 47,122.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,888,000 after acquiring an additional 345,448 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1,034.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 332,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,834,000 after acquiring an additional 276,195 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 799.6% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 212,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 189,144 shares during the period. 20.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 543,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.80. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

