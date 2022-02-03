Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Salzgitter (SZG)

Salzgitter (ETR: SZG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/3/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/2/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/1/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €28.50 ($32.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/21/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/18/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €30.10 ($33.82) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/13/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €28.50 ($32.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/10/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/20/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/13/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €32.00 ($35.96) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/9/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €30.70 ($34.49) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/6/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Salzgitter stock traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €31.54 ($35.44). 259,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter AG has a 52 week low of €20.41 ($22.93) and a 52 week high of €37.12 ($41.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.66.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.