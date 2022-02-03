Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases Earnings Results

Humana (NYSE:HUM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share.

HUM traded up $24.99 on Thursday, reaching $426.21. 3,540,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,443. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.39. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.27.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

