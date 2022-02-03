Deri Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $952,887.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.11 million and approximately $952,887.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.09 or 0.07179847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00055667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,905.51 or 0.99799147 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00054606 BTC.

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 460,632,436 coins and its circulating supply is 110,236,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

