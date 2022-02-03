Brokerages Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Post $0.38 EPS

Analysts expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.42. Clarus reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Clarus had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.13 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 2,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,730. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Clarus has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.94.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

