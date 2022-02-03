Analysts Expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) will post $35.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.79 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year sales of $117.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $122.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $162.86 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $173.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.32 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUNL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

In other Sunlight Financial news, CEO Matthew Potere acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Parsons bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $15,930,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUNL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. 1,239,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. Sunlight Financial has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

