Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Brokerages predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post sales of $5.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $19.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $20.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on THC shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.86.

Shares of THC traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.20. 622,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.62.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,260,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.