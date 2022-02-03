Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells $16,200.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $16,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crexendo alerts:

On Wednesday, January 26th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $15,920.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $16,360.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $18,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $19,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $9,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $9,240.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $10,440.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $9,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $10,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $10,040.00.

Shares of CXDO remained flat at $$4.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $75.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.48. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Crexendo by 24.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Crexendo by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the period. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.