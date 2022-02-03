Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $58,681.17 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $58,681.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 282,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,093. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $829.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.26.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

