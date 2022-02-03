Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $58,681.17 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $58,681.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CRNX traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 282,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,093. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $829.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.26.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
Featured Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.