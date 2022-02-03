Short Interest in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Declines By 20.4%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Approximately 19.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.7 days.
NASDAQ PHAT traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 171,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,182. The firm has a market cap of $511.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $50.78.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
