Short Interest in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Declines By 20.4%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Approximately 19.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.7 days.

NASDAQ PHAT traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 171,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,182. The firm has a market cap of $511.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

