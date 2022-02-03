Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Japan Railway Company operates Tokaido Shinkansen, transportation artery linking metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka. The company also operates a network of conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. In addition, the company provides bus services, as well as logistics, travel agency, advertising, construction and construction consulting, linen supply, track maintenance, and rolling stock and machinery maintenance services. Further, it involves in the department store operations; wholesale and retail of food and beverages; sale and lease of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Shares of CJPRY stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 50,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,741. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.26.

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

