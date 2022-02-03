Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 790,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Suzano alerts:

NYSE:SUZ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.14. 548,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. Suzano has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1306 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Suzano by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Suzano by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suzano

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.