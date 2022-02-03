Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Issues Earnings Results

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,075,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.51. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $25.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

