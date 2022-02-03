Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

NYSE:DT traded down $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $44.00. 4,308,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.9% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

