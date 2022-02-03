Einsteinium (EMC2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.44 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $11,327.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.85 or 0.00297044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001913 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,318,582 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

