RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.25 Million

Feb 3rd, 2022

Brokerages expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to announce $36.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.50 million and the lowest is $36.00 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $35.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $153.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $156.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $164.50 million, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $165.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,472. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $519.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

