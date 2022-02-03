-$0.30 EPS Expected for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Sonnet BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.24) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

SONN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 481,060 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 565,671 shares during the period. 4.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,593. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

