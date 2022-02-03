ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Isaac Zacharias Sells 1,617 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $248,419.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $701,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $690,920.00.

SWAV stock traded down $8.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.94. The stock had a trading volume of 246,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,449. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.46 and a 1-year high of $249.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.01.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

