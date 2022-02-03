IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) CAO Sells $665,026.56 in Stock

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

INFO stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,218,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,092. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.44 and a 1 year high of $135.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.46 and its 200-day moving average is $123.21.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.80.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.