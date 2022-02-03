The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CEO Sells $6,524,771.00 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $4.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.65. 5,805,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,214. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after buying an additional 3,665,164 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after buying an additional 2,852,342 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,238,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,804,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

