XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Up 29.7% in January

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, insider John P. Mcgarrity sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $101,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $34,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 101.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 1,164.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth $113,000.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 203,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.02. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

