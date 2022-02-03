Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) Short Interest Down 20.9% in January

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMFR traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.18. 1,314,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,740. Sema4 has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sema4 will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $82,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $165,690.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,378 shares of company stock worth $363,198 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000.

SMFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sema4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

