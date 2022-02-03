Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

MOD traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.75. 1,014,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $557.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.55. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25.

MOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 133.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 635.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 93,845 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

