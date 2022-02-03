American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

AMSC traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $7.88. 294,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,960. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $223.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

