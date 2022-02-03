Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Short Interest Down 16.6% in January

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 5,480,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 886,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of SBGI stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $27.05. 648,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,135. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 895.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
