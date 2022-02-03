Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Short Interest Down 16.6% in January

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 5,480,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 886,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SBGI stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $27.05. 648,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,135. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 895.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

