Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.40

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.40 and last traded at $34.52, with a volume of 38905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

