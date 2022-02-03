DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.41

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.41 and last traded at $106.03, with a volume of 32954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBSDY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $3.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 3.21%.

About DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

