Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Grocery Outlet reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,426. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,799,000 after acquiring an additional 105,072 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

