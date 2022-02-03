Contrasting Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Navitas Semiconductor and Enphase Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Navitas Semiconductor
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
|Enphase Energy
|0
|7
|20
|0
|2.74
Profitability
This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Navitas Semiconductor
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Enphase Energy
|13.44%
|37.82%
|11.99%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
18.9% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Enphase Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Enphase Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Navitas Semiconductor
|N/A
|N/A
|-$3.72 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Enphase Energy
|$774.42 million
|23.15
|$133.99 million
|$1.15
|115.57
Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor.
Summary
Enphase Energy beats Navitas Semiconductor on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Navitas Semiconductor
Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R. Belur and Martin Fornage in March 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
