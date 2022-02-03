Contrasting Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Navitas Semiconductor and Enphase Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80 Enphase Energy 0 7 20 0 2.74

Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 141.07%. Enphase Energy has a consensus target price of $240.04, indicating a potential upside of 80.61%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A Enphase Energy 13.44% 37.82% 11.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Enphase Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Enphase Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A -$3.72 million N/A N/A Enphase Energy $774.42 million 23.15 $133.99 million $1.15 115.57

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Navitas Semiconductor on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R. Belur and Martin Fornage in March 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

