Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:RRX traded down $4.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.94. 1,434,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,202. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.90. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $125.42 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.
Regal Rexnord Company Profile
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
