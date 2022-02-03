Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded down $4.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.94. 1,434,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,202. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.90. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $125.42 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

