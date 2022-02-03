$2.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will announce sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the lowest is $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works reported sales of $4.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year sales of $7.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,167,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,731. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $36.36 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

