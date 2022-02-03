Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Short Interest Update

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 842,100 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the December 31st total of 654,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

PSTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PSTX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,650. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a market cap of $268.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $134,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 71,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $512,020.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 174,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,673 in the last ninety days. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 1,579.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.