RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,700 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 379,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other RxSight news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley bought 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $101,712.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get RxSight alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RXST shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ:RXST traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 72,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 19.28 and a current ratio of 20.31. RxSight has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RxSight will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.