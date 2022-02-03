-$0.08 EPS Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Cronos Group posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cronos Group.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Cronos Group stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.48. 1,658,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,219. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $15.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 67.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 689,069 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 140.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 614,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 327,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth about $1,335,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

