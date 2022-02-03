Actinium Market Capitalization Reaches $506,019.58 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $506,019.58 and approximately $16,214.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Actinium

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 38,631,850 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

