$0.08 EPS Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. AcuityAds posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. reduced their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at $88,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATY traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.74. 119,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,998. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $166.41 million and a P/E ratio of 15.83. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $26.17.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

