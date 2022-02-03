Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). electroCore posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 380.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

electroCore stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 347,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.89. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in electroCore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,950,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 791,432 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in electroCore by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 228,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 80,140 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in electroCore by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 300,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in electroCore in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,950,000. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

