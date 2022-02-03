IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IEX traded down $3.88 on Thursday, hitting $202.62. 597,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,104. IDEX has a 52 week low of $188.04 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 38.23%.

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.82.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

