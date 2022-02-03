Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Camden Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 139.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.21. 1,155,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,166. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 137.08, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $180.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.81.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total value of $303,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

