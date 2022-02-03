Chubb (NYSE:CB) Issues Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Chubb stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.35. 2,691,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $208.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chubb stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

