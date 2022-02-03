Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE RACE traded down $8.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.53. 285,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,259. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $183.82 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ferrari stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.55.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

