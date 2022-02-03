Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Raises Dividend to $1.33 Per Share

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.3307 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38.

Banco de Chile has decreased its dividend by 43.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banco de Chile has a payout ratio of 74.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco de Chile to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Shares of BCH stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 131,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,705. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.29.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.